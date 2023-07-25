SCCG Management signs deal with Scrimmage

The companies will exchange expert members of staff for a year.

This deal is designed to expand Scrimmage’s sportsbook loyalty and rewards solution.

US.- Gaming consultancy SCCG Management has announced a deal with Scrimmage, a rewards programme and platform for sports betting operators. This partnership aims to expand Scrimmage’s solution worldwide.

Stephen Crystal, founder of SCCG Management, said: “Our collaboration with Scrimmage sets a new standard for the rewards and loyalty programs in the betting space,” Crystal stated. “Their data-driven approach not only incentivizes active bettors but also remarkably increases player engagement and retention for operators. With SCCG’s extensive global reach, we are well-positioned to bring Scrimmage’s transformative solution to iGaming companies worldwide, further enriching the sports betting landscape.”

Dan Taren, co-founder of Scrimmage, added: “We are extremely excited to get started with the SCCG team and begin bringing our software to more sports betting and iGaming companies. Scrimmage builds operators’ gamified loyalty programs to reactivate and engage their users, increase retention, and attract the younger generation of bettors. SCCG is a perfect partner for us to bring this product to as many bettors as we can.”

