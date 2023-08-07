SCCG Management signs deal with Aware

The gaming consultancy has partnered with the biometric verification software solutions company to distribute its solutions to international operators.

US.- Gaming consultancy SCCG Management has announced a partnership with Aware, a biometric verification software company. SCCG Management will distribute the firm’s biometric enrollment, authentication and identity solutions to international operators.

Stephen Crystal, founder & CEO of SCCG Management, said: “We are excited to bring Aware’s best-in-class biometric software solutions to the global gambling industry. SCCG Management is perfectly positioned to distribute these advanced KYC solutions to our extensive network of industry operators. This partnership aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that not only improve the user experience but also uphold the highest standards of security and compliance.”

Dave Barcelo, CFO of Aware, added: “From identity verification to frictionless logins, Aware is excited to help gaming operators improve their player’s experience while ensuring the best in compliance and security with simplified biometrics. Aware has partnered with SCCG, and their vast experience in the global iGaming industry, to accelerate our reach and work with operators to incorporate biometric verification technology to strengthen platforms around the world.”

SCCG Management recently announced a deal with Scrimmage, a rewards programme and platform for sports betting operators. This partnership aims to expand Scrimmage’s solution worldwide.