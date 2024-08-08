SBC launches WE Initiative to empower women in gaming, backed by dedicated allies

SBC Summit at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa will take place from September 24th -26th.



Press release.- SBC doubles down on its mission to uplift women in sports betting, iGaming, and related fields with the launch of the Women Empowerment Initiative (WE).

WE aims to connect, educate, and empower women, fostering a community of strong, inspired leaders ready to make an impact.

Starting this September, SBC will roll out a special program at the SBC Summit, held at Feira Internacional de Lisboa on 24-26 September. Groups such as All-In Diversity Project, Brazil-focused Association of Women in the Gaming Industry (AMIG), LATAM-facing Asociación Femenina de Gaming (ASFEG), Global Gaming Women (GGW), SheEOs, Malta-based Women in Gaming Group, and Women in Gaming – African Chapter are already backing this effort to unite and empower women.

Lucía Mouriño, VP Relationships LatAm, SBC said: “Drawing 25,000 delegates from around the world, this flagship event is the perfect opportunity for us at SBC to partner up with leading organisations, associations, and groups dedicated to empowering women.

“As an event organiser, we are committed to providing a space for women in our male-dominated industry to discuss what matters to them. We are very pleased with the overwhelming support from our allies worldwide.”

In addition, SBC was been hosting networking breakfasts at all its events and curating conferences specifically designed to unite women through mentorship, tailored content, and special features.

The latest edition of CasinoBeats Summit in May dedicated an entire day to women in gaming, starting with a relaxing yoga session and ending with a poker tournament, providing a holistic, empowering, and fun experience.

With the Lisbon conference less than two months away, SBC is showcasing the company’s commitment to creating a support network that extends beyond SBC Summit and other events.

The SBC Summit 2024 itinerary will feature a program designed to foster connections among women. Highlights include a dînatoire, a dedicated meet-up on the expo floor with curated ice-breakers, the beloved GGW breakfast tradition, and conference content addressing the most relevant issues facing women in our industry.

Furthermore, SBC will hold a small special recognition ceremony for two outstanding women in the industry who have not only excelled professionally but have also dedicated themselves to mentoring and advocating for women in sports betting and iGaming.

Mouriño added: “As we embark on this initiative, it’s important to honour and celebrate both an established legacy and an emerging star committed to empowering her peers, without waiting for everything to be perfectly in place.”