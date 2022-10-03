Saratoga Casino takes ownership of Mississippi’s Magnolia Bluffs Casino

Saratoga Casino Holdings has been issued a gaming licence by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

US.- Saratoga Casino Holding LLC has completed its purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel after receiving a gaming licence from the Mississippi Gaming Commission to operate the casino. The company also owns Saratoga Casino Hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York, and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk in Colorado.

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is located on the Mississippi River. It opened in 2012 and offers over 450 slot machines, 14 table games and a sportsbook. It also has a restaurant and bar, and a 141-room hotel.

Tim Morrissey has been appointed to the position of vice president and general manager. He has over 12 years of experience in the gaming industry, having held several senior management positions.

Morrissey will oversee and manage all day-to-day operations at Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel. Marcus Rohrbaugh, current director of operations at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk has been promoted to the general manager of that property.

Sam Gerrity, chief executive officer for Saratoga Casino Holdings, said: “We are excited to add Magnolia Bluffs to our family and bring our experience in hospitality to Mississippi.”

Morrissey said: “I’m excited to join the Magnolia Bluffs team and become a member of the Natchez community. I’m committed to operating a first-class gaming facility and building on the success of the current operations. It starts by creating relationships with our guests, team members and the communities that we serve – I’m ready to get started.”

