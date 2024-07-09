San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino names Mariano Formariz as general manager

The resort has also appointed Javier Escola as director of food and beverage and Romeo Penacino as executive chef.

Puerto Rico.- The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, in Puerto Rico, has named Mariano Formariz as general manager. It has also appointed Javier Escola as director of food and beverage and Romeo Penacino as executive chef.

Formariz will oversee the property’s day-to-day operations. He has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality sector with leadership experience across multiple brands in Latin America. He has served at Marriott since 1998 and has held roles including general manager and complex general manager in his home country Argentina. Mariano’s most recent role was area general manager for Peru, overseeing Sheraton Lima Historic Center, JW Lima, JW El Convento Cusco, and Courtyard Lima Miraflores.

Escola was director of food and beverage at Sheraton La Caleta Resort & Spa in Tenerife, Spain, and at a resort in Qatar. Penacino has 20 years of culinary excellence and worked at the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort and Aruba Marriott Complex.

Puerto Rico gaming industry generated $186m in revenue in 2023

The gaming industry in Puerto Rico generated $186m in revenue in 2023, according to the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission. The majority of revenue, $177.3m, came from the casino sector and 80 per cent of wagering was online.

Sports betting brought in just over $500,000, while horse racing generated $8.7m. Although sports betting was approved by Puerto Rico’s legislature in 2019, the market didn’t open until early 2022, with online sports betting becoming available only last year.