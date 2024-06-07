Puerto Rico gaming industry generated $186m in revenue in 2023

Some 80 per cent of wagering was online.

US.- The gaming industry in Puerto Rico generated $186m in revenue in 2023, according to the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission. The majority of revenue, $177.3m, came from the casino sector and 80 per cent of wagering was online.

Sports betting brought in just over $500,000, while horse racing generated $8.7m. Although sports betting was approved by Puerto Rico’s legislature in 2019, the market didn’t open until early 2022, with online sports betting becoming available only last year.

Currently, there are six licensed online sports betting operators in Puerto Rico, but only two are active: BetMGM in partnership with Casino del Mar and Caesars in partnership with Casino Metro.