Endorphina enters the Bulgarian market

Bulgarian players will be able to enjoy some top hits from Endorphina as the company has recently announced it has been certified in the country.

Press release.- Endorphina, a leading B2B online slots game provider, continues to grow and has recently entered the Bulgarian market with its extensive catalogue of games to entertain players in this region.

Some of its available games will be Water Tiger, Hell Hot 40, Asgardians, Solar Eclipse, 2021 Hit Slot, and many more.

Valeriya Nasypova, Sales Executive at Endorphina shares: “This year is special for Endorphina, as we’re expanding into one market after another. This time, we’ve continued our expansion into the Balkans with a Bulgarian certificate. I honestly believe that our games will perfectly meet players’ preferences all around the world.”

Dzangar Jesenov, Compliance Manager at Endorphina also comments: “Bulgaria is one of the highly regulated markets, which among other things contains EU legal requirements. Entering the Bulgarian online market is a significant milestone for the whole Endorphina team. In practice, it means that we have once again passed the demanding certification process for our online games while proving a high level of information security required to enter this market.”

So far this year, Endorphina has managed to close different agreements and, in parallel, has expanded its catalogue with the launch of new games such as Cyber Wolf and Lucky Cloverland, among others.

