Run with Endorphina at SiGMA Europe

Endorphina is teaming up with SiGMA to pump your endorphins at full speed with their iGaming FUN RUN.

Press release.- Between November 14-18th, 2022, Endorphina, the renowned B2B online slot game provider will be attending SiGMA Europe. As Endorphina puts it – if you’re craving a challenge and some unique epic gifts, be sure to meet them at stand S47.

They’ll be showcasing and presenting a gigantic wheel of fortune where visitors can spin to win great prizes! Read more info here https://endorphina.com/sigma-europe-2022

Not only that, but Endorphina is teaming up with SiGMA to pump your endorphins at full speed with their iGaming FUN RUN – a 5km run with Endorphina on November 14th, 2022, at Malta, St. Julian’s at 3 pm sharp!

For winners, Endorphina will gift insane prizes to make all the sweat worth it.