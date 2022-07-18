Ruby Seven Studios strikes deal to include Wazdan slots

Ruby Seven will include Wazdan’s slots across its applications.

US.- Games supplier Wazdan has signed a deal with Ruby Seven Studios. The agreement will expand Ruby Seven’s content of games to include Wazdan slots across Ruby Seven applications, including titles such as Power of Gods: Hades, Reel Joke, and Sizzling 777 Deluxe.

Andrzej Hyla, chief commercial officer at Wazdan, said: “Social casino is a huge area of interest in North America, and we’re delighted to partner with Ruby Seven Studios. We’re very pleased to bring our games to a brand new collection of players in a new demographic, and it gives us an exciting opportunity to further grow our presence in the US.”

Diana Jacob, product manager at Ruby Seven Studios, added: “Wazdan’s products feature immersive graphics, intense gameplay, and fantastic mechanics, and we’re very pleased to offer this to our audience. We’re hungry to bring the best possible games to our players and this is yet another strong integration for us.”

Wazdan has already partnered in the US with Rush Street Interactive and Light & Wonder, and has received licences in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia.

In December, Wazdan secured an interim supplier licence in West Virginia. The approval expanded Wazdan’s reach in the US following its debut in New Jersey earlier in 2021. In March, the slots developer secured licence approval to supply games to licensed operators in Michigan. The approval marked Wazdan’s third in the US following and its 19th globally.

Wazdan has also been approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to offer its games to operators in the Canadian province, which opened its regulated igaming market on April 4. The supplier licence approval enabled the company to launch its portfolio of games, including 9 Lions, Larry the Leprechaun, and Black Horse Deluxe, in the regulated market.