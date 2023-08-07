Romanian regulator revokes Betting Frenzy gambling licence

Betting Frenzy has the right to appeal against the regulator

The national regulator said Betting Frenzy had not met payment obligations.

Romania.- The Romanian gambling regulator, the ONJN, has announced the revocation of slot operator Betting Frenzy SRL’s gaming licence. It said the operator had failed to meet payment and declaration obligations by not declaring or paying RON3.20m (€650,000) owed in gambling taxes.

The regulator said the operator had also failed to provide the correct paperwork for its payment obligations. Following the licence revocation, the operator is still required to make the payment owed. It has the right to appeal against the decision within 30 days.

Meanwhile, the ONJN has added five online gambling sites to its blacklist of unlicensed operations. It had added Ice-casino34.com/ro, Ps3838.com, Carscor.com, Romaniarandom.com and Pozeledevinrealitate.com. ISPs are required to block access to blacklisted sites within 48 hours of being notified of a site’s addition. Romania created its blacklist in 2015 before the regulation of online gambling in 2016.

