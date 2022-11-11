Romanian gambling regulator grants licence to SoftGamings

The ONJN has granted SoftGamings a Class II licence for sports betting and casino betting solutions.

Romania.- The Romanian gambling regulator, the ONJN, has granted a Class II supplier licence to SoftGamings, allowing licensed remote gaming operators to use the company’s sports betting and casino betting solutions on their platforms.

SoftGamings director of partnerships Anna Lalina said: “We are steadily pushing forward towards new regulated markets and gaining a foothold in new regions, and the ONJN licence is another testament to that fact. The licensing agreement resulted from years of hard work and dedication we invested in understanding the igaming market and improving it.

“By recognising our clients’ and the market’s needs and, ultimately, learning how to align the two, we have devised solutions guaranteed to help our Romanian clients distinguish themselves from the competition. We are excited about all the new partnerships and projects that are bound to come from this new milestone for the company.”

Romanian gambling tax hike

In July, the Romanian parliament ratified a new rule in the country’s Fiscal Code that imposes a big increase in the tax charged on the withdrawals of gambling winnings. All licensed Romanian operators, both land-based and online, will have to apply a new tiered withholding tax structure on winnings across all verticals from August 1.

Gambling operators licensed by the national regulator ONJN will have to apply a withholding tax of 3 per cent on winnings of under RON 10,000 (€2,000) 20 per cent on winnings of between RON 10,000 and 66,750 (€13,600), and 40 per cent on any winnings higher than that.

That compares to the current rate of 1 per cent on player winnings below RON 66,750, 16 per tax on winnings between RON 66,750 and 445,000 (€110,000) and 25 per cent on winnings over RON 445,000. It does, however, represent a concession on the original hikes proposed, which would have seen 10 per cent charged on winnings of under RON 3,000.