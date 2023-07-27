Roll for big wins in BGaming’s Dice Bonanza

This engaging new game is now available on general release.

This new game is now available on general release after a month-long exclusive period with Stake.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming is offering players the chance to roll their way to victory in the new release Dice Bonanza.

This unique slot boosts the traditional experience of classic table games by offering a higher chance of winning and a huge €375,000 max win. Adding to BGaming’s slots dice portfolio, the 3D release offers consecutive wins, as numbered dice stack up and tumble down the refilling reels. All symbols pay anywhere on the screen.

Landing four, five or six ‘W’ Scatters will trigger the Free Spins round, while a Multiplier symbol offers a random multiplier of between x2 to x100.

Another big hit is the Buy Bonus feature, which allows players to purchase a Free Spins round at the price on the screen, while the Chance x2 feature also offers a chance at triggering the same mode.

This engaging new game is now available on general release after a successful month-long exclusive period with Stake.

Yulia Aliakseeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Players have shown an increasing interest in dice-themed slots in recent months and after Dice Bonanza was a success during its exclusive period with Stake, we knew it would be a hit.

“As well-known symbols of gambling and casinos across the globe, dice remind players of fun table games – but Dice Bonanza promises much higher chances of winning.”

See also: BGaming takes players to a rock concert with new slot Beast Band