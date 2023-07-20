BGaming takes players to a rock concert with new slot Beast Band

This spectacular show is available to fans from July 20 and features some of the most popular animals seen in slot games.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming is offering the chance to watch a rock concert like no other – where the band is really wild.

With an electrifying soundtrack and animated start page, players will be queuing for hours to see Beast Band’s five animal icons hit the stage. As the record spins, the lead vocalist lion, and his band, including a buffalo, wolf, warthog and fox, will perform a show to make the crowd roar.

To add to the energetic gameplay, players can activate the unique Disc Respin feature – which sees multipliers applied both vertically and horizontally if six or more disc symbols appear on the reels. The Collect symbol, a coveted green disk, adds up the total of all discs present on the screen. If they land lucky and collect 15 disks, they could hit the Mega Jackpot, offering up to an impressive x1000 win.

The precious Beast Band VIP tickets act as Scatters in this game and if three of the glistening symbols land on reels 1, 3, or 5 in the main game, Free Spins mode is triggered, offering eight free spins. The number of retriggers is unlimited – giving players the chance for some big hits. This spectacular show is available to fans from 20th July and features some of the most popular animals seen in slot games.

Yulia Aliakseeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Creativity is what makes BGaming’s portfolio stand out and we know players love the catchy music and fun characters that feature in our games. This is why we heavily invested in both for Beast Band – and look forward to offering an atmospheric experience. “Just like a concert crowd, our players cheer on our continued success and we can’t wait to reward them with brilliant content for many years to come.”

See also: BGaming marks end of second streamers battle with exciting twist