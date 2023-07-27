Rockford Casino continues to outperform 2022 revenue

The Rockford Casino has generated $33.6m in revenue so far this year..

The casino’s June revenue reached $5.8m.

US.- Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act has reported 49,835 visitors for June. According to data from the Illinois Gaming Board, it took nearly $5.8m in gaming revenue after winnings were paid out, 45 per cent more than last June ($4m).

Table games were introduced in April, and gamblers spent $414,557 playing blackjack and other table games in June. That’s the best total so far and $95,780 more than in May.

The casino has generated $33.6m in revenue so far this year, compared to $25.5m at the same point in 2022, a difference of 32 per cent. Last year, the casino generated $54.7m for the full year.

