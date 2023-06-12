Illinois casinos generate $122m in adjusted gross revenue in May

Revenue was down 4.7 per cent from April 2023.

US.- Illinois casinos generated $122m in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in May, down 4.7 per cent from April 2023 ($128m) and up 4.7 per cent from May 2022’s $116.57m. The state collected over $23.91m in taxes, and the local share was $6.97m, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

Casino in Des Plaines was the only gaming venue to generate more revenue than in April, with $46.64m. Grand Victoria Casino recorded $12m, Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel $10.36m, Hollywood Casino Aurora $7.83m, Hollywood Casino Joliet $7.31m and DraftKings at Casino Queen $6.82m.

Last month, the Illinois Gaming Board reported that casino attendance is at its highest since 2018. In the first four months of 2023, nearly 3.4 million people visited the state’s casinos, just below the 3.5 million that visited them in the same period in 2018.

In May, Illinois lawmakers extended the limits on sports wagering for games involving in-state colleges for another year. People in Illinois can continue placing sports bets on in-state college teams at Illinois sportsbooks but not online.

The ban on online in-state college betting was set to expire July 1. The Senate voted 54-0 to extend it until July 1, 2024. The amendment was included in a larger bill (SB 84) amending environmental laws. Once the bill is transmitted, governor JB Pritzker has 60 days to veto it or it will become law.