Rivers Casino Schenectady names Joe Lodise as general manager

US.- Rush Street Gaming has announced that casino executive Joe Lodise is the new general manager of Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady. Lodise will lead New York’s Rivers Casino and its complement, The Landing Hotel. He is set to begin at the property on April 24, pending approval from the New York State Gaming Commission.

Lodise is the former senior vice president and general manager at Caesars Atlantic City, where he recently oversaw a $200m enhancement to the property, including its gaming floor and hotel, along with a new outdoor pool and restaurant.

Lodise worked for the Vanguard Group for over a decade in various financial services roles. In 2007, he joined Caesars Entertainment as operations manager at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City and was later promoted to vice president of finance. He then worked as assistant general manager, vice president of finance, and senior vice president and general manager at Horseshoe Tunica near Memphis, Tennessee.

Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Joe to the Rush Street Gaming family and Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady. His over 15 years of gaming and hospitality experience in highly competitive markets, along with his exceptional leadership skills, financial acumen, and support of community initiatives makes him a perfect fit for Rivers Schenectady.”

New York online sports betting revenue hits a new record

New York’s online sports betting handle was $1.76bn in March, up 9 per cent from year-on-year and just over $3m short of the state and national single-month record of $1.79bn in January. Figures from the New York State Gaming Commission show record gross gaming revenue of $162.8m and over $83m in state tax revenue driven by March Madness, the NCAA Tournament.

FanDuel remained the most popular sportsbook in New York, taking $740.1m in bets and making $79.6m in revenue. In second place was DraftKings, which took $589.7m in bets and generated $52m. Caesars Sportsbook recorded $237.4m in bets and $15.1m in revenue.