Caesars Atlantic City Resorts offer new reward initiative

US.- Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City Resorts – Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City – have launched Best Comp Earning. The initiative allows Caesars Rewards members to earn reward credits faster during 2023.

Members will earn reward credits five times faster while playing slot and table games. As rewards, Atlantic City Resorts offer experiences, including il Verdi’s restaurant, which is set to open in late spring, The Quarter shops, live music, cocktail lounges, and restaurants from Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri.

Last week, the Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, California, also revamped its rewards Programme. It offers a variety of ways to redeem awards on-premise, including slots, hotel, resort-style pool, spa & salon and gift shop merchandise discounts and promotional entertainment offers.

Caesars Sportsbook opens at Downtown Grand Las Vegas

The Downtown Grand Las Vegas has opened its new Caesars Sportsbook with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a ceremonial first bet placed by author and professional gambler Anthony Curtis.

Caesars Sportsbook at Downtown Grand is the first Caesars Sportsbook location in downtown Las Vegas. It offers three betting windows, multiple self-service betting kiosks and a massive LED TV viewing wall to accompany multiple odds boards.