New York’s Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady to host poker event

The Electric City Poker Series starts today and runs until April 23.

US.- New York’s Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady is to host its first Electric City Poker Series starting today (April 11) and running until April 23. The poker event includes 11 tournaments in 11 days at the River Casino Event Center and Poker Room. Every event has a guaranteed prize pool, with $290,000 in total guarantees, and every event champion will be awarded a winner’s trophy.

The Electric City Poker Series opening event from April 13 until April 16 is the $400 buy-in Mystery Bounty No-Limit Hold ’em with a $75,000 guaranteed prize pool. Every player will have a chance to win up to $10,000. The main event is an $800 buy-in No-Limit Hold ’em tournament with a guaranteed prize pool of $150,000. Mega Satellites will be available for the 1st and 10th events.

Registration for all events is at the Rivers Casino Poker Room.

New York online sports betting handle reaches $1.47bn in February

New York’s online sports betting handle was $1.47bn in February, down 3.9 per cent from $1.54bn in the same month last year and down 17.9 per cent compared to January 2023’s record of $1.79bn in wagers.

Figures from the New York State Gaming Commission show gross gaming revenue of $108m. That’s a 31.4 per cent increase from $82.4m last year but 27.5 per cent behind the record $149.4m generated in January of this year.