Rivers Casino Philadelphia to open luxury hotel

US.- Rush Street Gaming is to open a luxury hotel at Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Pennsylvania by the end of the year. The 62-suite hotel will be called Riversuites and will occupy four floors of The Battery, a “mixed-use lifestyle campus” in the former PECO power plant on Beach Street in Fishtown. Reservations could open as early as autumn.

The guest suites average 854 square feet, with some options up to 2,266 square feet. There will be one, two and three bedroom accommodation. Each suite has a kitchen, while some apartment-style suites include terraces or split-level lofts with bedrooms upstairs and the kitchen and living room below.

Eric Althaus, general manager of the casino, said: “VIPs and out-of-town guests have long inquired about overnight stays at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, and they’re about to get a penthouse-style option. We’re thrilled to introduce this entirely unexpected luxury suites collection — that’s exclusive to Rivers Philly.”

Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rivers Casino and Rush Street Gaming, said: “A hotel addition for Rivers Casino Philadelphia has always been part of the master plan for our Fishtown property. The location and grandeur of The Battery allowed us to join a neighbouring parcel, already in progress, with historic Philly significance.”

The hotel is a $7m privately funded project. It will add over 40 full-time hospitality jobs to the casino’s existing workforce of more than 1,100 workers.

