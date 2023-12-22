Rivers Casino Philadelphia opens Riversuites hotel

The new 62-suite hotel occupies four floors of The Battery.

US.- Rush Street Gaming has opened a luxury hotel at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania. The 62-suite hotel occupies four floors of The Battery, a “mixed-use lifestyle campus” in the former PECO power plant on Beach Street, Fishtown.

Suites range from 864 to 2,200 square feet, with one, two and three-bedroom accommodation. Each suite has a kitchen, while some apartment-style suites include terraces or split-level lofts with bedrooms upstairs and the kitchen and living room below.

Rivers Casino and Rush Street Gaming CEO Tim Drehkoff said: “Opening Riversuites inside The Battery is the perfect opportunity for Rivers Casino Philadelphia to continue to be part of Fishtown’s growth and revitalization. The hotel’s addition marks an exciting time for our team and, most importantly, for our guests who will enjoy a remarkably unique overnight experience.”

Casino general manager Eric Althaus added: “The luxury accommodations at Riversuites are a game changer for Rivers Casino Philadelphia. VIPs and out-of-town visitors won’t find penthouse-quality suites with waterfront views like this anywhere else in Philly.”

In October, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board renewed the Category 2 stand-alone casino licence of Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, the operator of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, for a five-year period.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $444.5m in November

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has reported that November’s gaming revenue in the state was $444.5m. That’s a decrease of 1.74 per cent year-over-year and 8 per cent from October 2023.

The sports betting handle reached $934.1m. Sports betting revenue was $12.9m, down from $52.9m from the same period in 2022. Igaming revenue was $158m, up 22.84 per cent compared to November 2022. Harrah’s Philadelphia saw the largest increase of 114.07 per cent. For land-based operations, slots revenue was up 2.25 per cent year-over-year to $189.7m and table games revenue was down 1.71 per cent at $77.9m.