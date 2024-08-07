Rithmm names Paris Smith as advisor

The former Pinnacle CEO has joined the AI sports betting startup’s advisory board.

US.- The Boston-based startup Rithmm has named former Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith as an advisor on the company’s advisory board. Smith stepped down from the sportsbook in 2023 and has since focused on advising and investing in emerging sports betting technologies.

Rithmm is a predictive analytics sports betting application backed by a syndicate of investors that includes three of the original DraftKings seed investors, Boston Seed Capital, Accomplice and Counterview Capital, as well as Permit Ventures.

Rithmm CEO and co-founder Megan Lanham said: “We are thrilled to welcome Paris Smith as an advisor to Rithmm. Paris’s unparalleled expertise and visionary leadership in the sports betting industry honed over her years at Pinnacle Sportsbook will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow. Her strategic insights and deep understanding of the market align perfectly with our mission to empower bettors through cutting-edge predictive analytics. We look forward to her contributions in shaping the future of Rithmm and delivering even greater value to our users.”

Smith said: “What Rithmm is doing is unlike anything else in the market and I was drawn to their unique value proposition as a tool for both novice and sharp bettors alike. I’m excited to lend my expertise, experience and network to their team as they prepare for a big football season.”