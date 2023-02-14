Rio state lottery to go ahead with fixed-odds betting tender this year

Sports betting will be limited to within the state boundaries.

Loterj has advised sportsbook platform providers.

Brazil.- Loterj, the Rio de Janeiro state lottery, will go ahead with its planned fixed-odds betting tender this year. Loterj President Hazenclever Lopes Cançado told ICE London’s VOX 2023 – World Regulatory Briefing that the tender would open in “approximately 120 days”.

The lottery will seek a partner for both online and in-person betting. It intends to publish its terms of reference with the tender criteria and technical requirements to operate the franchise by the end of the month.

The winning bidder will have to work with the Brazilian telecoms company Anatel and Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) to limit Loterj sports betting to within the state limits. Technical compliance with rules to ensure bets are only accepted from state-taxed residents will be a key tender criterion. The only other technical requirement mentioned was integration with the PIX Cobranca instant payment system.

Cançado said: “We have not yet defined the values ​​of the fixed concession, but the parameters are from 4 to 8m reais for a license for a period of five years, for online and face-to-face fixed quota betting operations.”

