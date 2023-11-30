Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas hosts hiring events

The venue is looking to hire over 100 people to fill positions at its new food hall.

US.- The Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas is looking to hire over 100 people to fill positions at its upcoming food hall, which to open in January 2024. The new space will feature a variety of “chef-inspired, first-to-market concepts”.

The resort is hosting two hiring events looking for workers for full-time and part-time food and beverage positions at the new space and in other resort food and beverage outlets. The first hiring event was held yesterday (November 29) at Hash House A Go Go in the Rio. The firm has prepared another job fair for December 6.

Dreamscape Companies revealed plans to renovate the Rio Hotel & Casino in June. It announced deals with architectural and design partners involved in the project. The design companies who carry on the work are Fettle, Gianpiero Gaglione Interior Design (GGID), Lifescapes International, and Marnell Architecture.

Dreamscape’s multi-year redevelopment includes a renovation of the 2,500 all-suite guest rooms, 150,000 square-foot casino floor and 220,000 square-foot meeting and conventions space.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in September

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.27bn in gaming revenue in September. That’s an increase of 1.69 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $741.2m, up 7 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1bn, a 1.8 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 6.6 per cent year-on-year.