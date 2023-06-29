Dreamscape Companies reveals plan to renovate Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

The firm has announced deals with architectural and design partners Fettle, Gianpiero Gaglione Interior Design (GGID), Lifescapes International and Marnell Architecture.

US.- Dreamscape Companies has revealed its plans to renovate the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. It has announced deals with architectural and design partners involved in the project. The design companies who will carry on the work are Fettle, Gianpiero Gaglione Interior Design (GGID), Lifescapes International, and Marnell Architecture.

Dreamscape’s multi-year redevelopment will include a renovation of the 2,500 all-suite guest rooms, 150,000 square-foot casino floor and 220,000 square-foot meeting and conventions space.

Dreamscape founder Eric Birnbaum said: “The Rio has been an iconic property in Las Vegas for over two decades and we are thrilled to be working with such a talented and experienced team to bring our vision for the property to life. We are confident that with the talent we have brought on board, from both an architectural and design element, we will create a new and differentiated experience for our guests to enjoy.”

In May, Dreamscape Companies announced a new leadership team for the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The team will oversee the redevelopment, operation, financial, marketing, gaming, and entertainment aspects of the hotel and casino from October. The property was acquired from Caesars Entertainment in 2019.

The new casino-resort team includes president of gaming and entertainment Trevor Scherrer; chief financial officer Janice Fitzpatrick; chief marketing officer Tom Evans; chief gaming officer Kevin Sweet; and vice president of development and construction services Don Purdue.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.28bn in May

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28bn in gaming revenue in May. That’s a decrease of 0.8 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $715.9m, down 2.1 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.1bn, a 1 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 3.7 per cent year-on-year.