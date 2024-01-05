Rhode Island sports betting handle reaches $48.3m in November

The handle was down 21.1 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting handle was $48.3m in November, down 21.1 per cent from November 2022 but up 5.5 per cent compared to October 2023. Of the total, $38.6m was wagered online and $9.6m at the retail locations at Twin River and Tiverton Casino. Twin River took $6m worth of bets and Tiverton Casino $3.6m.

According to the Rhode Island Lottery, revenue amounted to $3.4m, down 30.6 per cent compared to November 2022’s $4.9m and 24.4 per cent less than October 2023’s $4.5m. It was the lowest monthly total since $1.4m in August 2023.

Online betting accounted for $2.6m of all revenue. The retail share was $837,173, of which $488,920 came from Twin River and $348,253 from Tiverton Casino.

Players won $44.9m, $36.1m from online wagering and $8.8m from retail.

Net terminal income (NTI) from VLT machines was $40.76m, down 3.5 per cent from October 2023 and a 1.52 per cent drop from November 2022. Net revenue from table gameplay was $10.81m, down 6.09 per cent monthly 5.52 per cent annually.