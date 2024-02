Rhode Island sports betting handle reaches $47.9m in December

The handle was down 19.1 per cent from December 2022.

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting handle was $47.9m in December, down 0.6 per cent from November 2023 and down 19.1 per cent from December 2022. Some $39.1m was wagered online and $8.8m at retail sportsbooks: $5.6m spent at Twin River and $3.3m Tiverton Casino.

Revenue was $4.1m, 33.9 per cent less than December 2022 ($6.2m) but 20.6 per cent ahead of November ($3.4m). Online betting accounted for $3.6m and retail wagering $591,275. Twin River posted $267,201 in revenue and Tiverton casino $324,074. Players won $21.9m, $15.8m from online betting and $8.2m from retail.

In the six months to December 31, players wagered $222.4m on sports. Online sportsbooks took $175.8m in bets and retail venues $46.5m. Twin River registered $29.4m and Tiverton Casino $17.1m. Revenue was $18.8m: $15.3m online and $3.6m from retail: $2.4m at Twin River and $1.2m at Tiverton Casino.