Rhode Island sports betting handle drops to $23.7m in June

Rhode Island’s sports betting handle for the 12 months to June 30 was $509.5m.

US.- Rhode Island sports betting handle was $23.7m in June, down 30.7 per cent from $34.2m in the same month last year and down 23.1 per cent from May 2023’s $30.8m.

The online betting spend was $17.3m and the retail spend $6.5m. Twin River had a retail betting handle of $3.6m and Tiverton $2.9m. Revenue amounted to $1.8m, down 25 per cent from $2.4m in June 2022. Revenue from online betting was $1.5m and retail $293,397. All land-based revenue came from Twin River, with Tiverton posting a $5,482 loss. Player winnings for the month were $21.9m.

The sports betting handle for the 12 months to June 30 stood at $509.5m, down 1.5 per cent from $517.2m in the same period in 2022. Players spent $331.9m betting online, up 14.3 per cent. however, the retail handle at the Twin River and Tiverton casinos fell 21.7 per cent to $177.6m. Twin River took $115.3m in bets and Tiverton $62.3m.

Revenue for the year reached $50.9m, up 28.2 per cent from 2022’s $39.7m. Online wagering accounted for $32.7m, Twin River $11.4m and Tiverton $6.8m. Players won $458.6m

Rhode Island governor signs igaming bill into law

A bill to legalise online casino in Rhode Island entered law after being signed by governor Daniel McKee in June. SB948/HB6348A were filed by Senate president Dominick J. Ruggerio and representative Gregory J. Costantino.

The legislation allows residents in the state over the age of 21 to play table games remotely using a computer or mobile app. Players will have to be located within the state of Rhode Island. The law gives Bally’s the exclusive rights to operate via its Twin River and Twin River-Tiverton properties with IGT as its vendor.