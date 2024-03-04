Rhode Island sports betting handle drops in January

The sports betting handle was down 28.1 per cent behind the same month last year.

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting handle was $44.8m in January, down 7 per cent from December and 28.1 per cent behind the same month last year. The figures were the lowest since September.

Revenue was $5m, up 18 per cent from December. Online accounted for $3.8m. Rhode Island’s monthly gross lottery sales amounted to $25.3m, down from $28.6m in December and $29.2m in the same month in 2023. Revenue for the first seven months of the current financial year totalled $23.8m, down 31.6 per cent.