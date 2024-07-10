Rhode Island online casino revenue reaches $2.25m in May

May was the second full month of regulated igaming in the state.

US.- The Rhode Island Lottery has reported that online casinos in the state generated net gaming revenue (NGR) of $2.25m in May the second full month of regulated igaming. The figure was up 8.4 per cent from April ($2.08m).

Rhode Island residents wagered $61.2m at online casinos during May: $33.7m on slots and $27.4m on table games. After payouts, slot revenue accounted for 72 per cent of NGR at $1.6m. Table games contributed $627,472.

Rhode Island launched regulated igaming on March 5, with Bally’s as the sole online provider. It’s the seventh state in the US to legalise igaming, following Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Collectively, these states saw $635m in revenue for May.