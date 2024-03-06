Rhode Island launches regulated igaming

Bally’s Corporation is the exclusive operator.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced the launch of regulated online casino in Rhode Island. It’s the only operator in the market, which has become the seventh US jurisdiction to regulate igaming after New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

A bill to legalise online casino in Rhode Island became law in June after being signed by governor Daniel McKee. Bally’s has exclusive rights to operate via its Twin River and Twin River-Tiverton properties with IGT as its vendor. Players will have to be located within the state of Rhode Island. The public launch follows a four-day technical trial.

Craig Eaton, president of Bally’s Rhode Island Operations, said: “We are pleased to launch this new gaming product which is borne out of our partnership with the General Assembly, Governor McKee and our regulators, the RI Department of Revenue, Division of Lottery, Department of Business Regulation and RI State Police to enhance state revenue and better position the State’s casinos in the competitive New England gaming market. As with all gaming operations, the State will retain complete regulatory control of iGaming, with nearly 62 per cent of the slot revenue and 15 per cent of the table game revenue directed to the State.”

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio commented: “I was proud to sponsor the legislation authorizing iGaming in Rhode Island, and I am excited for its implementation. iGaming will ensure that Rhode Island remains at the forefront of the competitive gaming industry, reinforcing a critical revenue stream for the state while providing an alternative form of entertainment.

“It builds upon other steps we have taken to better position Rhode Island in the gaming and hospitality industries, including a new partnership with CCRI to train Rhode Islanders for good paying, secure job opportunities in gaming and related areas of the hospitality industry.”