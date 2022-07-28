Revolutionary Racing gets licence to open racetrack in Kentucky

The licence was the last available under Kentucky existing law.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded the state’s ninth and final licence to the company that reopened Colonial Downs in Virginia.

US.- Revolutionary Racing, the company that reopened Colonial Downs in Virginia, was awarded a licence to open a $55m quarter-horse track and casino in Ashland in eastern Kentucky, near the borders of both West Virginia and Ohio. Revolutionary Racing’s plans were approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. It was the only licence that remained available in Kentucky.

“We are excited to have quarter horse racing back in Kentucky. This project invests $55m and creates 200 jobs in the northeast corner of our commonwealth,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in a release about the project. “Bringing quarter horse racing back to Kentucky is an exciting opportunity to honor a lost Kentucky tradition and contribute to the state’s economy.”

The construction of the gaming facility is scheduled to be completed in 2024. Phase one of the project includes construction of a sprint race track, gambling facility, paddock, racing barns with 176 stalls total, a test barn and parking.

Prentice Salter, CEO of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, told the commission that the company’s “first priority has always been, first and foremost, to build first-class facilities.” He said the company projects an annual handle of $500m through the casino operation.

Revolutionary Racing bought Colonial Downs for $20m in 2018 in partnership with Peninsula Pacific, which eventually acquired the remaining interests in the Virginia properties. Early this year, Churchill Downs Inc. agreed to buy nearly all of Peninsula Pacific’s assets for $2.5bn.

See also: Kentucky won’t legalise sports betting in 2022