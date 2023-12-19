Responsible Gaming Foundation will continue the initiative ‘On focus: Responsible Gaming‘ in 2024

This initiative aims to address issues related to digital addictions and gambling problems.

Press release.- In October 2023, the Responsible Gaming Foundation launched the “On Focus: Responsible Gaming” initiative, which stands as the only one of its kind in Bulgaria. This initiative aims to address issues related to digital addictions and gambling problems. The foundation has organized a series of webinars, trainings, and workshops featuring speakers from international organizations with extensive experience in the field.

The primary objectives of the “On Focus: Responsible Gaming” initiative include promoting responsible gaming behaviour, enhancing consumer education, providing industry training, and collaborating with partners to cultivate a culture of responsible gaming. Through these efforts, the foundation aims to raise awareness about the potential risks associated with digital addictions and gambling problems while also equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed decisions regarding their gaming activities.

The organizations that took part in the initiative are GameCare, EPIC Risk Management, Ygam, and University of Gibraltar. The involvement of speakers from international organizations underscores the global significance of the “On Focus: Responsible Gaming” initiative. By leveraging the expertise and experience of these professionals, the foundation can offer comprehensive insights into effective strategies for addressing digital addictions and gambling problems. This collaboration also serves to highlight the interconnected nature of these issues across different regions and communities.

In order to promote responsible gaming policies, during the initiative, all companies from the gaming sector had the opportunity to present their policies in the form of a case study. The pollicises were evaluated by responsible gaming experts from all over the world. The winner was honoured during the BEGE Awards 2023.

By providing access to valuable resources, training opportunities, and expert guidance, the initiative empowers individuals to make informed choices regarding their gaming activities. Furthermore, by fostering a culture of responsible gaming through collaboration with partners, the foundation can contribute to creating a safer and more sustainable gaming environment.

In 2024, Responsible Gaming Foundation will continue to develop and enrich the initiative. “On focus: Responsible Gaming” represents a crucial step towards addressing digital addictions and gambling problems. Through its focus on promoting responsible gaming behaviour, consumer education, industry training, and collaboration with international organizations, this initiative has the potential to make a meaningful impact on fostering a culture of responsible gaming.

Responsible Gaming Foundation is an organisation that operates for public benefit and was established in 2015. Its activities are entirely focused on preventing problem gaming, providing support for people suffering from any type of gaming addiction, and enriching the gaming culture of the citizens.