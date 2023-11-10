Responsible gambling tips to elevate player experience

The multifunctional Anti-Fraud Team at SOFTSWISS as crafted its proprietary approach to the issue through in-house research.

In anticipation of European Safer Gambling Week 2023, SOFTSWISS shares valuable tips on ensuring the best responsible gambling practices.

Press release.- Responsible gambling holds a special place within SOFTSWISS, harmonising with both licence requirements and its core values. Each licence obtained brings a distinct responsible gambling mandate, complete with specific documentation, guidelines, and directives. Rigorous internal audits demonstrate SOFTSWISS’ commitment beyond compliance, coupled with ongoing employee training for meticulous adherence to stipulations, ensuring an unmatched player experience.

In response to dynamic licence requirements, the multifunctional Anti-Fraud Team at SOFTSWISS, entrusted with diverse responsibilities, including ensuring Responsible Gambling, has crafted its proprietary approach to the issue through in-house research. Since the beginning of the year, the team has processed more than 26K requests encompassing lockout of problematic players, analysing notifications concerning at-risk players and managing player reactivations.

Ilya Nesterov, Anti-Fraud Team Lead, comments: “We are observing a steady increase in the number of players under monitoring, driven by our expanded analysis of information, indicators, and metrics. Our team is paying more attention to vulnerable groups of players, implementing dedicated monitoring segments, differentiated by factors such as age, duration and time of activity, day or night.”

Being a technology company specialising in iGaming software, SOFTSWISS is crafting an automatic tool to monitor players for suspicious behaviours and evaluate the associated risk levels, leveraging the full spectrum of available metrics and indicators.

SOFTSWISS’ diligent efforts to enhance responsible gambling practices are guided by the following principles:

Knowledge Power: SOFTSWISS fortifies its dedicated team through rigorous and comprehensive training programs, cultivating them into fervent advocates for responsible gambling. This approach ensures not only proficiency but also instils a profound understanding of the paramount significance of player safety within the iGaming industry.

Player Empowerment: Players are provided with a suite of tools, including options to set deposit limits, session durations, and self-exclusion measures. The emphasis is on educating players about the availability and functionality of these tools, ultimately empowering them to regain control over their gaming experience.

Analytics and Alerts: SOFTSWISS experts continuously develop cutting-edge data analytics tools to monitor player behaviour, detect unusual patterns, and promptly address red flags, contributing to a safer gambling environment.

Quarterly Analysis: The Anti-Fraud Team delves into the data showing a consistent upward trend in responsible gambling requests. This indicates the need for evolving tools and methods to address challenges effectively.

Operator and Customer-Centric Procedures: Educating operators and prioritising customer well-being establishes a win-win scenario for all stakeholders, culminating in an exceptional player experience and fostering business growth.

Regular Check-Ups: Periodic audits and assessments keep responsible gambling policies sharp and effective.

Open Dialogues: Maintaining open channels of communication with departments, managers, and operators creates a partnership focused on safer gambling.

