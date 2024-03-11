Resorts World New York City unveils $5bn expansion proposal

The venue is vying for one of New York City’s three casino licences.

US.- Resorts World Casino New York City has revealed a $5bn expansion plan that aims to transform Southeast Queens into a “vibrant entertainment destination” with a concert hall and other amenities.” The casino aims to gain one three full-fledged gaming licences to be issued by the state.

Currently the only casino in the city, Resorts World would be able to broaden its offerings from machine activities to include table games, like blackjack and poker if it contains a full casino licence. It presented plans at an event attended by Queens-raised rapper Nas, chef Marcus Samuelsson, borough President Donovan Richards and state senator Joseph Addabbo Jr.

Plans include enlarging the casino floor to 350,000 square feet, the addition of 1,600 new hotel rooms, and an extra 350,000 square feet of conference and entertainment areas, featuring a 7,000-seat arena, a sports academy, a health centre and 10 acres of spaces with walking trails.

Competing for one of New York’s licences is another Queens proposal led by Mets owner Steve Cohen.