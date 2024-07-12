Resorts World New York City and York College launched gaming operation course

During the classes, the students learned about the casino's various departments.

US.- Resorts World New York City and York College have finished their course on gaming operations. The free six-week course consisted of an introduction to the industry. During the classes, the students learned about the casino’s various departments including slot and table games, marketing, cage, security, hotel operations, human resources, and information technology.

Genting Americas East president Robert DeSalvio said: “Resorts World New York City is proud to continue its partnership with York College, one of the crown jewels of the Cuny system, to help open career pathways for hard-working New Yorkers. Intro to Gaming Operations provides a holistic picture of an industry that requires professionals across the spectrum. This course has prepared participants with the best understanding of how those professionals work together, help each other, and ensure their entire community succeeds.”

York College interim president Claudia V. Schrader added: “Following a year of planning, the combined brain power of York College and Resorts World Casino resulted in the 2022 launch of a successfully popular adult educational offering, Intro to Gaming, which gives a casino overview from a business lens.

“The offering is free to all (community members and even World Resorts employees). The York College Instructors are accompanied at each class by a Resorts World content expertise who adds real-world experience/insight. More is yet to come, planning for the next class is underway, slated to begin Fall 2024.”

In March, Resorts World Casino New York City revealed a $5bn expansion plan that aims to transform Southeast Queens into a “vibrant entertainment destination” with a concert hall and other amenities.” The casino aims to gain one three full-fledged gaming licences to be issued by the state.

Currently the only casino in the city, Resorts World would be able to broaden its offerings from machine activities to include table games, like blackjack and poker if it contains a full casino licence.