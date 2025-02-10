Resorts World Las Vegas appoints former Nevada governor to board of directors

The company has named Brian Sandoval as a member of its board.

US.- Resorts World Las Vegas has announced the appointment of Brian Sandoval, the former governor of Nevada, to its board of directors. Sandoval served as Nevada’s 30th governor from 2011 to 2019. Previously, he served as a Federal Court judge, attorney general of Nevada and chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The firm said his tenure on the Gaming Commission gives him a unique perspective on the regulatory and operational aspects of the industry. Sandoval joins chairman Jim Murren and directors A.G. Burnett, Michelle DiTondo and Tan Kong Han on the board.

The company said: “Sandoval’s distinguished career in public service, coupled with his deep understanding of Nevada’s gaming landscape, brings invaluable expertise to the organization.”

Alex Dixon, CEO of Resorts World Las Vegas, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Governor Sandoval to our board of directors. His leadership, vision, and extensive experience in both government and the gaming industry make him an extraordinary addition to our team. We look forward to working with him as we continue to drive our commitment to innovation and excellence. His appointment accelerates the property’s growth strategy and continues to further cement our position as the premier resort destination for unmatched luxury and entertainment in Las Vegas.”

Murren added: “The board and I recognize the unique position Resorts World Las Vegas holds at the north end of the Strip, a crown jewel of Vegas that is bursting with potential. To fully capitalize on our vision, we need strong leaders to help us build and drive progress. Brian Sandoval brings the expertise and energy necessary to elevate the property to the next level.”

Sandoval commented: “I am honored to join the board at Resorts World Las Vegas and contribute to the strong foundation they have built. This organization has redefined hospitality on the Vegas Strip through its unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional guest experiences. I look forward to working with the team to drive continued success and innovation, ensuring unforgettable moments for all who visit.”

Dixon and the new board were appointed in December as Resorts World Las Vegas prepares for the next phase of an investigation by the Nevada Gaming Commission.