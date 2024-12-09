Resorts World Las Vegas announces new leadership amid regulatory investigation

Resorts World Las Vegas has appointed Alex Dixon as chief executive officer.

US.- Resorts World Las Vegas has announced a new CEO and a new board of directors as it prepares for the next phase of an investigation by the Nevada Gaming Commission. Alex Dixon has been named chief executive officer, while Jim Murren, the former CEO and chairman of MGM Resorts, will serve as chairman of the board of directors, which includes A.G. Burnett, Michelle Di Tondo and Kong Han Tan. Resorts World also named

Burnett is a partner in the gaming and administrative law group with McDonald Carano and previously served as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Di Tondo has spent more than a decade in the human resources at MGM Resorts, three years at Caesar’s Entertainment, and another three years at American Express. Dixon most recently served in HR at Q Casino & Resort and Dubuque Racing Association.

The Resorts Worlds’ new board of directors began their term on December 4. Dixon will take up the position of CEO on January 4.

Murren said: “Resorts World Las Vegas has transformed the Vegas Strip with its unceasing focus on providing the ultimate guest experience, which is why I’m thrilled to join the team and help continue setting the standard for premier hospitality.”

Dixon added: “We have a bright future ahead of us, and I look forward to supporting and collaborating with RWLV’s leadership alongside the board to continue showcasing the best the Strip has to offer. We have an incredible team of talented and committed employees throughout the organisation and are confident we can achieve amazing things together.”

The casino faces allegations of anti-money laundering failures and allowing illicit gambling activities. The allegations were raised in a 12-count disciplinary complaint filed in August by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The regulator said the company allowed known illegal bookmakers to gamble millions of dollars on its casino floor.

In addition to facing a multimillion-dollar fine, the casino hotel posted its worst financial quarter in three years in Q3, with revenue down 46.3 per cent sequentially to $117m.