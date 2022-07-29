Resorts Digital Gaming brings in casino influencers Slot Squad

Customers will be able to interact with the team through RDG’s live.resortscasino.com.

US.- New Jersey’s Resorts Digital Gaming (RDG) has confirmed a partnership with social media influencer team Slot Squad. The team will join Resorts Live, an RDG proprietary platform designed to exhibit online casino games and content, and customers will be able to interact with them through RDG’s platform live.resortscasino.com.

Resorts Live is also developing in-person live streams at the Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, which will feature the Slot Squad in inaugural broadcasts later this summer.

RDG CEO Ed Andrewes said: “When we opened in 1978, Resorts was the first casino hotel in Atlantic City, and the first legal casino in the United States, outside of Nevada. Since then, we have always aimed to create innovative ways for our customers to enjoy slots and table games – including the launch of our online casino at resortscasino.com.

“We are excited to bring on the Slot Squad to introduce a wider online audience to our digital platform, and we are delighted to partner with them to create an immersive online experience for our customers.”

Slot Squad founder David Copeland added: “This partnership is just the beginning. As we grow together, we look to immerse online casino players into the amazing atmosphere of the original Resorts Casino through a variety of unique initiatives. It’s going to bridge the gap between online players and in-person experiences, and we’re excited to be working with Resorts to make it happen.”

Recently, RDG signed a content partnership with Playtech, through which the supplier will deliver a range of products and services in New Jersey. Its live casino, gameshow, and online casino content is available in the state at resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com. The live games are streamed from Playtech’s New Jersey studio in Atlantic City.