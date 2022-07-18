Playtech signs partnership with Resorts Digital Gaming in New Jersey

Playtech’s live casino, gameshow, and online casino content will be made available in New Jersey.

The provider’s content will be made available to players at resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com.

US.- Gambling technology provider Playtech has partnered with Resorts Digital Gaming in New Jersey. Its live casino, gameshow, and online casino content will be made available in the state at resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com. The live games will be streamed from Playtech’s New Jersey studio in Atlantic City.

Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad said: “We are very proud to be working with one of New Jersey’s most iconic gaming brands. This partnership is an exciting step towards providing more players across the USA with a seamless, safe and enjoyable gaming experience, whilst ensuring Playtech is at the forefront of innovative new technologies.

“Essential to Playtech’s success is our ability to form key strategic partnerships with industry leading operators around the world, so we’re delighted to be working alongside Resorts to showcase our advanced content through market-leading games.”

Ed Andrewes, CEO of Resorts Digital Gaming, added: “We are extremely excited to close this deal with Playtech and bring an enhanced gaming experience to our customers, thanks to Playtech’s innovative products and services. We look forward to expanding and diversifying our Live Casino entertainment product range, with a whole host of new games set to enter our universe.

“This is particularly exciting as the new live content coincides with the launch of our own live streaming channel and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with Playtech in the future, working on products and experiences together that allow us to deliver more unforgettable experiences for our players.”

In 2021, Resorts Digital Gaming and EveryMatrix agreed to start deploying games in New Jersey as their first market with an ambition to extend their agreement across multiple states as they regulate.

Playtech and betPARX launch igaming app in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

In March, Playtech and Greenwood Gaming, the parent company of Parx Casino in Pennsylvania, announced the launch of the new betPARX app in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. betPARX offers a platform to wager on all sports and play mobile casino games. It’s powered by Playtech’s IMS platform and Player Account Management (PAM).

The app features slot games such as Divine Fortune and Cleopatra, and table games including blackjack, roulette and live dealer games. The sports betting feature of the app will provide a variety of bet types, including live inplay wagering.