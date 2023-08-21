Relax Gaming signs deal with Endorphina

Relax Gaming’s network will have access to titles such as Joker Ra, Vampires 2 and Minotauros.

US.- The casino game provider Relax Gaming has signed a deal with slot provider Endorphina, making the studio a Powered By Relax partner. Relax Gaming’s distribution network will have access to Endorphina’s content, which includes titles such as Joker Ra, Vampires 2, and Minotauros.

Shelley Hannah, chief product officer at Relax Gaming, said: “We are constantly striving to enhance our products and solutions and this deal with Endorphina further strengthens our Powered By Relax program. We are delighted to add Endorphina to our roster of third-party studios, adding a rich portfolio of engaging content and product creativity to our customers. We look forward to a successful future partnership.”

Jonathan Martini, senior sales manager at Endorphina, added: “This collaboration between two of the industry’s leading online casino software providers is a significant milestone, setting the stage for a new era of entertainment. By uniting Endorphina’s visually pleasing games and the large number of regulated markets that they work in with Relax Gaming’s technical excellence, both companies will expand their global reach and boost their product offerings.”

Earlier this year, Relax Gaming signed a deal with Fortune Coins to expand its offering at FortuneCoins.com. The company recently, promoted Shelley Hannah to chief product officer. Hannah worked at the company since 2018, most recently serving as director of casino products.