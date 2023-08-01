Relax Gaming promotes Shelley Hannah to chief product officer

Hannah was previously the company’s director of casino products.

US.- The casino game provider Relax Gaming has announced that Shelley Hannah has been promoted to chief product officer. Hannah has worked at the company since 2018, most recently serving as director of casino products, where she was involved in expanding the Powered By Relax and Silver Bullet aggregation platforms.

Simon Hammon, CEO at Relax Gaming, said: “Shelley’s exceptional leadership qualities and comprehensive knowledge of the iGaming landscape make her the ideal candidate to shape and elevate Relax Gaming’s content portfolio. The promotion to chief product officer is richly deserved as she has been a hugely influential figure in our success and I am sure that with her skill and knowledge, she will continue to be an important figure in Relax’s continued success.”

Hannah said: “I am truly honored to be appointed this role. Over the years, I have had the privilege of witnessing the incredible growth and success of this company, and I am thrilled to continue contributing to its journey. I believe any company is only as strong as its people, and I am incredibly lucky to work with such a passionate team who want to take Relax to new heights. Together, we will further elevate Relax Gaming’s position as a top B2B supplier in the industry and achieve new levels of success.”

In March, Fortune Coins announced a deal with Relax Gaming. It has access to Relax Gaming’s casino games, including the Great Western series.