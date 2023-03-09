Fortune Coins partners with Relax Gaming

All titles will be free to play.

Fortune Coins will have access to the igaming content provider’s casino games, such as the Great Western series.

US.- Online casino Fortune Coins has announced a partnership with igaming content provider Relax Gaming to expand its offering at FortuneCoins.com. It will have access to Relax Gaming’s casino games, including the Great Western series

Relax Gaming has in-house titles and aggregated third-party slots. In accordance with Fortune Coins’ business model, all titles will be free to play.

Yuliya Ivanisova, head of marketing & partnerships at Fortune Coins Casino, said: “We are excited to partner with Relax Gaming and offer our players a wider selection of high-quality games. Our goal has always been to provide the best possible gaming experience to our users, and this partnership is a big step towards achieving itl.”

Nadiya Attard, CCO of Relax Gaming, added: “Teaming up with a leading provider in the social casino space like Fortune Coins is an exciting venture for us as we continue expanding the reach of our content across Canada and the US throughout 2023”.

