Relax Gaming gains transactional waiver in New Jersey and makes highly anticipated US debut in partnership with BetMGM

Relax Gaming has officially launched in the US market, partnering with leading operator BetMGM to bring its popular slots to players in New Jersey.

Press release.- Relax Gaming, an igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content has obtained its vendor transactional waiver with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement under its US brand name RLX Gaming. As a result, the supplier has made its highly anticipated debut in the States and on US ground with BetMGM.

The supplier’s announcement marks a significant milestone as the first state in its strategic US expansion roadmap. This debut in New Jersey is further enhanced by a formidable partnership with BetMGM, a leading igaming and sports betting operator.

This landmark deal sees RLX Gaming’s first-class in-house content made available to BetMGM customers, with The Great Pigsby and Epic Joker, amongst the first top performers to go live.

After achieving remarkable success with its debut in Ontario, Canada, a region where the supplier aims to broaden its presence, the launch of RLX Gaming in New Jersey signifies the brand’s ongoing strides in realising ambitious growth plans throughout North America.

BetMGM’s award-winning online casino is home to over 1,500 games and one of the largest state-by-state exclusive jackpot networks.

Simon Hammon, CEO at Relax Gaming and therefore RLX Gaming, said: “Launching in New Jersey is a landmark moment for our company. We have enjoyed many successful launches across a number of key regulated markets in the past few years, and this is one of the biggest to date. BetMGM’s ethos perfectly aligns with our vision, and we expect our partnership to truly flourish.”

Alexia Smilovic Ronde, chief regulatory officer, added: “This debut in New Jersey and acquisition of our transactional waiver is a milestone for Relax/RLX Gaming and just the beginning of our endeavours in the next level of US regulated markets.

“This regulatory achievement reflects our commitment to meeting stringent US licensing requirements and provide best in class service on all fronts to local operators. Our team looks forward to contributing to the vibrant and evolving landscape of online gaming in the United States.”

Oliver Bartlett, VP of Gaming Product & Content at BetMGM, said: “BetMGM welcomes Relax Gaming/RLX Gaming into the US iGaming market. We are honoured to be first the operator in the states to bring their diverse and engaging portfolio of games to our award-winning online casino.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.