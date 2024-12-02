Relax Gaming makes its debut on Ivy Casino following Relax Vantage integration

This partnership further strengthens Relax Gaming’s foothold as a leading provider in the UK.

This partnership sees Ivy Casino become the first to utilise Relax Gaming’s new technology platform, Relax Vantage.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has agreed a deal that sees the studio’s games available to play at Ivy Casino.

This partnership sees Ivy Casino become the first to utilise Relax Gaming’s new technology platform, Relax Vantage, allowing it to swiftly and securely integrate brand-new content into its lobby.

Relax makes its debut on Ivy Casino with a whole host of games, including proprietary content such as Money Train, Temple Tumble and Epic Joker, and top releases from Silver Bullet and Powered by Relax aggregation partners.

Since its launch in September 2024, Ivy Casino has quickly established itself as a standout brand in the UK online casino market. Designed to offer a refined and elegant gaming experience, Ivy Casino is powered by a state-of-the-art technology stack, ensuring exceptional performance, scalability and reliability for its rapidly growing base of players.

This partnership further strengthens Relax Gaming’s foothold as a leading provider in the UK, having been offering its much-loved online slot content in the region since gaining a casino license in 2014.

Martin Stålros, CEO of Relax Gaming, said: “Ivy Casino has enjoyed great success since its launch earlier this year and we are absolutely delighted to have played a part in that. We hope that players enjoy the content we’ve proudly been able to put their way!”

Mark Good, representing Ivy Casino, said: “Ivy Casino is thrilled to partner with Relax Gaming and add their exceptional portfolio of games. Relax Gaming’s innovative titles and diverse range of content perfectly align with our mission to offer players a premium and engaging gaming experience.

“We’re confident this partnership will be a key driver in attracting and retaining players as Ivy Casino continues to grow in the competitive UK market.”