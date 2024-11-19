Relax Gaming skates into action with the launch of Winter Champions

Relax Gaming’s latest release is designed to captivate sports fans and slot enthusiasts.

Press release.- Relax Gaming is taking players on an “exhilarating snowy adventure” with the launch of Winter Champions, a sports-themed slot that propels players through the mountain tops in pursuit of golden victories.

At the heart of Winter Champions is the innovative Sliding Respins mechanic, ensuring the reels remain active as long as winning combinations continue to land, adding a layer of non-stop excitement to the gameplay.

With a maximum win potential of 6,000x the player’s bet, this dynamic slot is designed to captivate both sports fans and slot enthusiasts alike.

The game’s standout features are its three thrilling bonus rounds—Ski Jumping, Ice Hockey, and Curling—triggered when three Wild symbols are on the reels at the same time.

In the Ski Jumping Bonus, each Rolling Respin brings players closer to the top prize, with Wilds boosting rewards by up to 5x. The Ice Hockey Bonus sees players collect pucks and score goals to multiply their values, while the Curling Bonus offers the challenge of stacking stones to unlock reel-filling multipliers.

Designed with stunning visuals and a festive atmosphere, Winter Champions is set to become a go-to for players looking for dynamic gameplay and the potential for big wins.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “We are excited to introduce Winter Champions, a slot that truly captures the excitement and competitive spirit of winter sports. The Sliding Respins mechanic adds dynamic gameplay, while the three unique bonus games ensure there’s something for everyone.”

“We believe this game will deliver hours of fun and plenty of big-win potential for players that will continue beyond the winter season.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 was named the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

