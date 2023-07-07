ReferOn to showcase its revolutionary affiliate management system at iGB L!VE 2023

ReferOn debuts its affiliate management system at iGB L!VE 2023 in Amsterdam, setting a new industry standard with enhanced functionality and user experience.

Press release.- ReferOn, the new state-of-the-art affiliate management system, is all set to redefine the affiliate marketing landscape at the upcoming iGB Live

It brings unparalleled functional consistency, user-friendliness, transparency, and accessibility to the foreground, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

With advanced features such as dynamic reporting, interactive dashboards, robust rewarding, media tracking, API reports, and a customizable ad-serving platform, ReferOn promises efficiency like never before. Where complex processes take several steps in conventional systems, ReferOn streamlines them into a few clicks.

ReferOn stands out with its rewarding engine, facilitating personalized rewards management. This feature and a streamlined mechanism for tracking payments and invoices ensure swift administration. Users gain complete control over their data and can choose the information they share with their partners.

Moreover, ReferOn’s reporting tool offers tailoring at multiple levels – from brands and companies to campaigns and geographical areas. With easily toggled groups and date breakdowns, users gain the power to make data-driven decisions quickly.

With seamless brand integration and data provider linkage under a single platform, ReferOn delivers clarity and flexibility like never before. Its intuitive dashboards give users a quick and comprehensive overview, making data navigation a breeze.

David Harris, affiliate program tech team lead at ReferOn, commented, “We currently have 4 partners on ReferOn, and both the growth rate and interest in the system have been incredible. The team behind the product really put in the hours to make it happen, and it’s amazing to see how far we have come since ReferOn’s launch in February.

“We look forward to growing our partner base and continuing to serve and support all of our clients for many years to come. We aim to connect with many current and potential partners at the upcoming iGB L!VE 2023 Amsterdam and let everyone know that ReferOn is a viable and note-worthy platform in the market.”

Experience the transformative potential of ReferOn at iGB L!VE 2023 Amsterdam. The team is eager to connect, demonstrate the system’s capabilities, and discuss how ReferOn can revolutionize your affiliate marketing strategy.