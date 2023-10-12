Reel in the biggest wins with Blueprint Gaming’s Big Catch Bass Fishing Megaways

The addition of Megaways takes the already engaging gameplay to the next level.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s heritage in creating the industry’s most popular fishing games drives its latest slot Big Catch Bass Fishing Megaways, where fishermen hold the key to the biggest wins in the newest creation of the series.

The addition of Megaways takes the already engaging gameplay to the next level with up to 15,625 ways to win and symbols galore. Moving from the ocean to a more tranquil lake in its latest aquatic adventure, the game’s familiar background colours adorn the board as players cast their reels on a variety of features.

The predecessor’s free games feature returns, triggered by landing three or more bonus symbols. Before the round starts, picking a fish may reveal a feature upgrade, including transforming top-paying symbols to cash-collect varieties which help players snag the big prizes.

Collecting two Fisherman symbols awards an extra pick. With this feature, players can select another fish to reveal an additional free spins upgrade, enhancing the potential rewards of the game.

An option to catch the action instantly is available in certain regions with the Buy Bonus feature, where players can skip the wait and immediately access the bonus rounds, to play for the biggest wins.

Big Catch Bass Fishing Megaways is the first addition to a packed Q4 games roadmap for Blueprint and follows recent smash hits Eye of Horus: Rise of Egypt and Crabbin’ for Cash Extra Big Catch: Jackpot King.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing and Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’re delighted to see the aquatic action make a comeback in our latest slot Big Catch Bass Fishing Megaways, driven by the fantastic international reception of its predecessor.

“It’s another example of our long-standing heritage in making the absolute most of the opportunities Megaways has to offer and it’s a mechanic that elevates the game to a level that really does make it stand out among an array of competitors.

“We’re confident players will enjoy the array of features on offer, and with a charming soundtrack and colourful background, the game is another great addition to the Blueprint catalogue.”

