Red Tiger launches unique timed jackpot games in Michigan.

Players will now be able to choose from 48 Red Tiger online slots games that have these jackpots available.

Press release.- Online slots provider Red Tiger has today announced that it is launching its unique progressive jackpot games in Michigan, with four operators planned to go live in the coming weeks.

Red Tiger is the only games supplier to offer timed jackpots in the US. This unique, state-of-the-art progressive jackpot mechanic for online slots games allows operators to set up progressive jackpots that are guaranteed to hit before a certain time.

Having already launched in Connecticut, Ontario, and Quebec, players in Michigan will now be able to choose from 48 Red Tiger online slots games that have these jackpots available. Each of these games offers two progressive jackpots that are configurable by the operator — a standard Mini Jackpot that most operators start at $100, and a Daily Jackpot that is usually configured to start at $1,000.

The Daily Jackpot is configured to hit before a certain time each day. Many operators choose a time during peak hours between 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm. The excitement builds amongst players as the clock ticks down and the jackpot value continues to grow.

Proven with gaming operators across Europe, Red Tiger jackpots add considerable extra excitement to online slots play. Subject to regulatory approval, the timed jackpots are available with every Red Tiger slot and include jackpot meter widgets that operators can place on their websites and mobile apps.

Jeff Millar, chief commercial officer North America at Evolution said: “We’re very excited to be launching jackpot games in Michigan today. Our unique timed jackpot mechanic will create a sense of excitement amongst players, a thrill that can only come from this countdown effect.

“We are constantly looking to build on our partnerships and strengthen our relationships with North American operators, and we look forward to launching Red Tiger jackpots in all approved jurisdictions across North America.”