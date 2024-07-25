Red Rock Resorts reports $486.4m in revenue for Q2

The casino operator has posted a 16.9 per cent increase in revenue.

US.- Red Rock Resorts has published its second-quarter financial results. It reported revenue of $486.4m, 16.9 per cent higher than in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $201.7m, an increase of 15 per cent year-on-year, while net income was $69.8m, down 6.8 per cent from $74.9m in the same period of 2023.

For Las Vegas operations, net revenue was $483.2m for Q2 2024, an increase of 17.1 per cent, or $70.6m, from $412.6m in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $223.1m, an increase of 15.6 per cent from $193.1m in Q2 2023. Casino revenue was $319.6m, while food and beverage reported $91.7m, and room revenue stood at $50.1m.

During an earnings call, Stephen Cootey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said: “The second quarter represented another strong quarter for the company by any measure. In terms of net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, our Las Vegas operations had its best second quarter in our history and achieved near-record EBITDA margins.”