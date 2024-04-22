Red Hawk Resort & Casino and Sacramento Kings launch new slot machines

The California venue has announced the launch of new Kings-branded slot machines.

US.- Red Hawk Resort & Casino, located in Placerville, California, has launched Sacramento Kings-branded slot machines. It’s the latest activation in a multi-year partnership.

Red Hawk Resort & Casino president and CEO Bryan deLugo said: “We wanted to expand on our partnership with the Kings by bringing the excitement of the NBA to Red Hawk in a unique and engaging way. The slots incorporate various elements of the Kings brand and identity and create a one-of-a-kind experience that will appeal to both basketball fans and casino visitors.”

Sacramento Kings president of business operations John Rinehart added: “The Kings and Red Hawk Resort & Casino are committed to providing the best fan and guest experience. Through this partnership, we are focused on creating unforgettable memories and unparalleled gaming engagements.”

In December, the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians of California announced it planned to add an event centre to Red Hawk Resort and Casino. The venue has already been undergoing an expansion, including the addition of a 156-room hotel and an entertainment complex.

Red Hawk Resort and Casino has an 88,000-square-foot gaming floor with more than 2,100 slot machines and over 70 table games.